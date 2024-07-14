BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

MUE opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

