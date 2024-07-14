BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2131 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $20.63.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

