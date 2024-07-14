BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
ICSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. 789,360 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
