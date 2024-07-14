Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Barclays

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $129.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.20.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.31%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $708,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after buying an additional 3,597,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Blackstone by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,766,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $290,514,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

