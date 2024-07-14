BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

LEO opened at $6.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

