Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Short Interest Update

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Boiron Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOIRF remained flat at $34.50 on Friday. Boiron has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59.

Boiron Company Profile

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary homeopathic medicines and homeopathic specialties; and other healthcare products include medical devices, invitro diagnostics, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and phytotherapy.

