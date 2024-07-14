Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Short Interest Update

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Boiron Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOIRF remained flat at $34.50 on Friday. Boiron has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59.
Boiron Company Profile
