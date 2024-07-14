Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the June 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS BONXF remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,217. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
