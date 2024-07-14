Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the June 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS BONXF remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,217. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

