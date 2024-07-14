boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.21

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.21 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 34.80 ($0.45). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 35.12 ($0.45), with a volume of 1,843,620 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.58) to GBX 37 ($0.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.33) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 27.17 ($0.35).

boohoo group Stock Down 0.7 %

boohoo group Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £446.02 million, a P/E ratio of -319.27 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

