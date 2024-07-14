Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Down 54.5% in June

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bouygues Trading Up 1.7 %

BOUYY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,983. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $8.27.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.4035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bouygues’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.