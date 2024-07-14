Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Update

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bravo Mining Stock Performance

BRVMF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343. Bravo Mining has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

About Bravo Mining

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

