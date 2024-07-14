BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of BRCC opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. BRC has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.22.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BRC by 334.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,157 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $2,140,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BRC by 40.8% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 262,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 76,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

