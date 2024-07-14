BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 16,660,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. Bank of America cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,378. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $44.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

