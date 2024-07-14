Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.56.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

