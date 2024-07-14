Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BHF. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brighthouse Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BHF

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,362,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $6,938,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after buying an additional 119,345 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 657.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 136,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 118,441 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 110,397 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.