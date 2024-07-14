British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in June

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
British Land Price Performance
British Land stock remained flat at $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94.
British Land Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on British Land
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.