British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in June

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

British Land Price Performance

British Land stock remained flat at $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BTLCY. HSBC upgraded shares of British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on British Land

British Land Company Profile



Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Stories

