Brokerages Set Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Target Price at $4.50

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTTR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. Matterport has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 113.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CAO Peter Presunka sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $33,441.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 209,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $922,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,297,287.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter Presunka sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $33,441.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,344 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 31.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

