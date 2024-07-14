Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT at $5.67

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,943,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 192,385 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $331,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGMO opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 182.55%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

