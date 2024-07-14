Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 54,557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 437.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $5.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

