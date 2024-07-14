Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Short Interest Up 24.5% in June

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In related news, Director Jose David Riojas purchased 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $66,343.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Jose David Riojas acquired 1,397 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $66,343.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $759,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 2,039 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $102,459.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 222,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,163,992.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,730 shares of company stock worth $431,321 in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHRB. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1,666.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BHRB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,301. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $67.53.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.39 million for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.04%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.