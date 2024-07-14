BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BW LPG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BWLLY traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $17.23. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. BW LPG has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.84.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

