Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPB. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $4,805,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $214,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 15.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

