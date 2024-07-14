Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $84.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $137.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $143.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 153.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

