Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 42 ($0.54) price target on the stock.
Arrow Exploration Trading Down 3.5 %
AXL stock opened at GBX 27.40 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. Arrow Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 29.50 ($0.38). The company has a market capitalization of £78.33 million, a PE ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.62.
About Arrow Exploration
