Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 42 ($0.54) price target on the stock.

Arrow Exploration Trading Down 3.5 %

AXL stock opened at GBX 27.40 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. Arrow Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 29.50 ($0.38). The company has a market capitalization of £78.33 million, a PE ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.62.

About Arrow Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

