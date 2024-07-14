Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.03.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $120.22 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,049 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after buying an additional 2,951,506 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,505,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,911,000 after buying an additional 2,163,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after buying an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

