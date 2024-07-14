Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has C$130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$124.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$121.93.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CP opened at C$113.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$108.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$111.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.1603293 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$6,473,511.98. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$6,473,511.98. Also, Director Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.80, for a total value of C$498,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,730 shares of company stock worth $22,779,501. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.