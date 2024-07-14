Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 19,000 shares changing hands.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$13.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Canadian Spirit Resources alerts:

Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.15 million for the quarter.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.