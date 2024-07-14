Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Down 88.4% in June

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the June 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ENDTF traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.29. 1,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 2.92. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.76 and a twelve month high of C$10.41.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 8.61%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.