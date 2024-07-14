Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.07

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.07 and traded as high as C$10.31. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$10.29, with a volume of 1,477 shares traded.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.94.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0729 per share. This represents a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.