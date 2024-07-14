Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 2,968 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,576 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $248,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,838 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RIO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.52. 1,617,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.