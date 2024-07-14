Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 33,537 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,537 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIMB. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TIM by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TIM by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TIM by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIM stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 497,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,010. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1154 per share. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on TIM from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

