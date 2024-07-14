Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 216.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,147 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,134 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,008,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 193,323 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,859. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAN. Barclays raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

