Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 16,794 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 4.6% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.21% of McDonald’s worth $433,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $867,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,543,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,319. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.33.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.