Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $98.93 Million Position in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOF)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 63.65% of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF worth $98,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.43. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Profile

The Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (SOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, focusing mainly on repurchase and OTC swap agreements with the intent to mirror the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The fund seeks to generate higher monthly income over cash portfolios while limiting yield curve exposure SOF was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

