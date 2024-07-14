Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,264,000 after buying an additional 54,683 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,523,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,082,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 931,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 845,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

NYSE NVS traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $111.70. 1,612,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

