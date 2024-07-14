Capital Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after buying an additional 4,122,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $143,999,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after buying an additional 2,050,064 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,592,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,951,000 after buying an additional 1,951,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,420,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,490 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $79.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,140. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20. The stock has a market cap of $245.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

