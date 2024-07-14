Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW) Short Interest Down 18.8% in June

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Carbon Revolution Public Stock Performance
Carbon Revolution Public stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Carbon Revolution Public has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.20.
Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile
