Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW) Short Interest Down 18.8% in June

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Performance

Carbon Revolution Public stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Carbon Revolution Public has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.20.

Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

