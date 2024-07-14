Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Short Interest Update

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 753,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,579,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.80% of Carisma Therapeutics worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CARM stock remained flat at $1.20 on Friday. 354,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,886. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.51. Carisma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Carisma Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 538.81% and a negative return on equity of 215.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

