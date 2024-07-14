CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 321 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,988. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

