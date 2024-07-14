CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Buys 156 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in RTX by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $2,438,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,003,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $134.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

