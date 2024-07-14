CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Buys 5,079 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $33.05. 14,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $654.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

