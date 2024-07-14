CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 58,292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,967,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,478 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,376,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,594,000 after purchasing an additional 78,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,007,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,964,000 after buying an additional 175,783 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,577,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,601. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

