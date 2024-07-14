CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $47,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $237,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 637,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,437,000 after buying an additional 74,389 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 25,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 28,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 811.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $165.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,742. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $117.28 and a twelve month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

View Our Latest Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.