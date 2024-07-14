CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases 537 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,503 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,814,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,566,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 145,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 247,026 shares in the last quarter.

DFAI stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 926,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,001. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

