CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 1,659 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 187,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 19,409 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 101,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 7.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 377,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 264.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 109,854 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

