CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 287 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.95. 3,541,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $106.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average of $95.56.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

