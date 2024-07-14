CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes $120,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,759,000 after purchasing an additional 213,588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,469,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,474,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 246,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,642,000 after purchasing an additional 81,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,697,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.49. 578,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,777. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
