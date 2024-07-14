Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK) Short Interest Update

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the June 15th total of 109,300 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Catheter Precision Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Catheter Precision stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Catheter Precision has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.84.

Shares of Catheter Precision are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 15th.

Catheter Precision Company Profile

Catheter Precision ( NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Catheter Precision had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1,559.68%. Equities analysts predict that Catheter Precision will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Catheter Precision, Inc develops and delivers electrophysiology products to provide patients, hospitals, and physicians with technologies and solutions to improve the lives of patients with cardiac arrhythmias in the United States. The company's lead product is View into Ventricular Onset System, a non-invasive imaging system that offers 3D cardiac mapping to help with localizing the sites of origin of idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts prior to EP procedures.

