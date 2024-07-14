CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $117.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CB Financial Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.56% of CB Financial Services worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.