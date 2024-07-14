Celestia (TIA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $870.78 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Celestia has a total market cap of $870.78 million and approximately $81.03 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be purchased for about $6.17 or 0.00010290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,056,328,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,056,109,589.040896 with 197,153,116.790896 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 6.18839809 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $92,062,728.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

