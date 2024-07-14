Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 215 ($2.75) target price on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.
